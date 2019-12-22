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Faith in the Face of Disability
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4 views • December 22, 2019
A personal perspective on how I deal with my physical trials and keep the faith. It's all about understanding what choices we are responsible for and making the best ones we can. Choose to see what YHVH is doing with these trials and be comforted that everything will work together for the good of those who love YHVH. Isaac and Abraham in Jasher 21 Book of Job Writings of Paul
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