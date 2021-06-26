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QFS Update for June 26 2021
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102 views • June 26, 2021
A Digital Ledgering System update with a brief discussion of the different types of wealth storage systems being considered by the public because of the failure of the Western Central Bank System. I also talk about what gives currency its worth and value and why cryptocurrency, gold, silver, and real estate are replacing the controlled fiat system that is imploding from massive debt.
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