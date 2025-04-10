🔵U.S.A. The Republic that no one lives in-Part 6. | VSOF Civics and Sovereignty Class

🔵Tonight we will be reading from a document titled "U.S.A. The Republic Is The House That No One Lives In", By Lee Brobst and A.F. Beddoe.

You will learn in these classes how the Roman Civil law has taken over our Republic and how the Attorney has placed you into a situation of compelled performance by the use of implied contracts and the presumption that you are a second class "citizen of the United States" and NOT one of the people of the several states of the Union. You will also learn where and when the roots of Roman Civil law started, how the ecclesiastical jurisdiction and Roman Cannon has enslaved the people of this world for thousands of years and what you need to do in order to leave that system of slavery and oppression forever.

This is the mega link for this series of classes. Please download all of the information and handouts that go with this class here:

https://mega.nz/folder/DywTDS7C#nt9hzyDry6KyEyyREUuIDA

✅ Please Like this video and subscribe to the Vocational Science of Freedom so you too can master your own Self-Defense, Self-Reliance, Self-Awareness and Self-Governance. By subscribing you will get class updates, new posted classes, and a wealth of free knowledge about your natural and common law rights as a free sovereign American that they can't teach you in the Government Prussian/Communist education system.





✅ Get all of your questions answered instantly by joining our online community. There you will find hundreds of sovereign minded people, who are members of the Vocational Science of Freedom, ready to help you with whatever you may need. https://vocationalscienceoffreedom.wordpress.com/welcome-package/





📜Please Click on the following Mega link to download the VSOF Welcome Package and get started on your path to total freedom. https://mega.nz/folder/H6JmhLra#4_rBxLTWWHMK8a3dMNXE3w





✅Within the Mega Link below you can download all of the handbills (instruction books) that fully explain the VSOF Status Doc process for reclaiming your sovereignty and your estate.

https://mega.nz/folder/L6gGiZDY#zqgh85D2KIvyOfYbJrUY3w





💽 If you would like to become a lifetime member of the VSOF and purchase the entire VSOF hard drive ( which contains over 800 gigs of knowledge, collected over 25 years of research on sovereignty, law and freedom), or any other service we provide, you can download the VSOF price sheet from the above Mega link as well.





🦅 If you find value in the VSOF classes, please consider supporting the VSOF 💲 and give a donation at: https://paypal.me/VSOFdonation





These are the links to the VSOF platforms. Odysee is the most free and secure Video sharing platform in the entire world and is the ONLY one that holds ALL of the VSOF classes, master classes, round table talks, and easy to watch playlists for the last 5 years.

🟢 Join Odysee here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@VSOF:8

🔊 Odysee.com link: https://odysee.com/@VSOF:8

🩸 VSOF Gab group: https://gab.com/groups/30721

⚡ VSOF Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/VSOF





🔵🔴🟠🟢VSOF civics and Sovereignty classes are held live on Sat nights at 7:00pm Central standard time, for one hour.

It is for the good of all Americans that we all live in a constitutional republic and continue to grow and perpetuate this great experiment in Self-Government.

It is the right and duty of all Americans to assemble and to discuss all matters regarding our rights, as we see fit, in our own republic. This fundamental right is protected by the first article of the bill of rights.





🌳 "The Natural Liberty of man is to be free from any superior power on earth, and not to be under the authority of man, but only to have the Law of Nature for his rule." ~John Locke





#VSOF #Law #CommonLaw #AmericanHistory #Americanlaw #ExittheMatrix #Commercegame #Rights #commonlawrights #RepublicvsDemocracy