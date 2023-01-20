Christ Consciousness Healing in Buckminster Fuller Flower of LYFE Vessel w/Dr. Matthew Martinez: Merkaba Chakras #107

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk about using Christ Consciousness energy healing frequencies to detox from EMF radiation and repair damaged DNA using Blue Shield technology in a life-size regeneration pod model using sacred geometry with Dr. Matthew Martinez. Dr. Matthew Martinez, welcome to Merkaba Chakras! For more information about Dr. Matthew Martinez LYFE Vessel offerings, please visit: https://www.blushieldtech.com/





Dr. Peter Gariaev on Wave Genetics (healing and changing DNA w/light): https://www.wavegenetics.co.uk/

https://wavegenetics.org/en/





Dr. Dzang Kangeng on DNA upgrades & changes via light energy healing modalities: https://fmbr.org/consciousness-and-our-dna-gin-oct12/





Everyone is a unique energetic DNA signature. You can image your own merkaba/mandala:

https://soundmadevisible.com/





Buckminster Fullerene sacred geometry, Christ Consciousness universal design: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buckminster_Fuller , http://bit.ly/3YP6ynF





Dr. David R. Hawkin’s Map of Consciousness on merkaba calibrations: https://veritaspub.com/dr-hawkins/





Karen Kingston’s Substack on CV-19 patents for transhumanism: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/part-7-the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines





Sound Frequencies DETOX & DNA Repair protocol: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/covid-injection-detox-protocols/





Stanford University & CIA study on remote viewing billionaires use: https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2015/11/cia-funded-remote-viewing-study/





Hawaiian Menehune leprechauns: https://www.pandaonline.com/the-menehune/





To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/





