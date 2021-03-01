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Do jews dominate American Main Stream News Media?
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102 views • March 01, 2021
We must break up the complete Zionist jew corporate ownership of all Americas press. Jews control all the major US news mainstream networks newspapers and magazines and much of social media also. This dangerous News Media cabal owned by jews with a one sided Israel first agenda poses a clear and present danger to our rights and freedoms. Jews, which are only 1.8% of Americas population, are a minority that controls all aspects of our lives in America. Jews are so powerful they can run violent riots and steal an Presidential election and stop all law enforcement agencies from investigating and enforcing the law. They are the true untouchables.
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