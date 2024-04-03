Why is Everyone Blaming RUSSIA for Havana Syndrome NOW

Glenn Beck





April 2, 2024





An ex-government investigator and CBS’s “60 Minutes” are now suggesting that Russia is behind the mysterious “Havana Syndrome.” This is despite a 2023 government report that found no evidence that Havana Syndrome was caused by foreign agents. So, what has changed? Why is this back in the news? And why are people suddenly blaming Russia? Glenn digs into the facts, including two big coincidences: The U.S. House is about to give Ukraine more aid and many of the alleged Havana Syndrome victims have one thing in common …





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBrFnMdbTCk