Why is Everyone Blaming RUSSIA for Havana Syndrome NOW

Glenn Beck
April 2, 2024
An ex-government investigator and CBS’s “60 Minutes” are now suggesting that Russia is behind the mysterious “Havana Syndrome.” This is despite a 2023 government report that found no evidence that Havana Syndrome was caused by foreign agents. So, what has changed? Why is this back in the news? And why are people suddenly blaming Russia? Glenn digs into the facts, including two big coincidences: The U.S. House is about to give Ukraine more aid and many of the alleged Havana Syndrome victims have one thing in common …
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBrFnMdbTCk
