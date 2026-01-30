11 Things You Can Do to Improve Your (& Our Planet's) Health & Wealth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over my 10 (& a bonus 11th) wishes for my b-day starting w/ helping those to stay warm w/ the 2 creative ways listed below:
1. heat just your body from the INSIDE out (vs. your entire bldg. or bedroom) using LESS than 50 watts w/:
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
as described at:
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
2. the warmest outerwear in the universe made w/ NASA technology by:
OR
https://www.orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=referral_program&utm_source=loyalty
MY 10 WISHES:
1. Have more people raise their financial I.Q. & literacy and DECIDE to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner after watching the video version of Robert Kiyosaki's "Cash-Flow Quadrant" concept at:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101
OR
tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
2. Have more people become my customer &/or business partner for over 5 part-time, home-based BIG businesses for PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as described on my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide at any of:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
3. Have more people INVE$T in many of the energy upgrade, bio-hacking, & self-reliance items mentioned in my new construction startup to build America's safest, healthiest, & "greenest" homes of the future as described in the video at:
tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
&
bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse
OR
tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes
4. get help to scale-up my Primary Nutrition Stores (aka Primary Nutrition "Restaurants") about the 3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology (Light, Water, & Magnetism) so ppl can need to eat up to ~66% LESS food as described at any of:
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
5. Have more ppl be self-reliant & off-the-grid w/ the services & products of my
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com as well as get help to make it the country's 1ST networking marketing co. for nationwide residential energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy as described in my video at:
tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
6. get help to build the world's 1ST network/multi-level marketing co. all centered around the testing of, preventing exposure to, & detoxing of glyphosate as described at any of:
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
or
https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
7. Help w/ getting a law passed that would ban glyphosate at the national level
8. Have more people know about the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & health services described at my Danny Zen Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, and Metabolic Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine Clinics:
https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics
9. Have more people move ALL of their $ from their current bad bank(s) that's bank-rolling the climate crisis to:
&/or
https://www.climatefirstbank.com/
Be sure to put "referred by Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com" somewhere on the application
10. Have more people volunteer for
https://CitizensClimateLobby.org
11. Have more people understand the harms of nnEMFs by viewing my e-Guide, ""The Best Books, Documentaries & Movies, Videos, Experts/Scientists/Researchers, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources about Non-native (Man-Made) Electromagnetic Fields" at any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
https://Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies
2 FUN Things!:
1. The softest rebounder for better lymphatic & overall health by:
https://tinyurl.com/softrebounder
OR
2. Join my voluntary "Barefoot and Naked Under the Sun at Noon Wellness & Longevity" virtual club by entering your info. at:
https://tinyurl.com/NakedUnderTheSunAtNoonClub
Pls forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to:
[email protected] & then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360 to ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, &/or that you get off to a fast start
To meet w/ me, I'm located at:
7081 Environ Blvd
Apt 639
Lauderhill FL 33319
dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby