BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11 Things You Can Do to Improve Your (& Our Planet's) Health & Wealth
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 2 days ago

Video going over my 10 (& a bonus 11th) wishes for my b-day starting w/ helping those to stay warm w/ the 2 creative ways listed below:


1. heat just your body from the INSIDE out (vs. your entire bldg. or bedroom) using LESS than 50 watts w/:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


2. the warmest outerwear in the universe made w/ NASA technology by:

https://tinyurl.com/ShopOROS

OR

https://www.orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=referral_program&utm_source=loyalty


MY 10 WISHES:

1. Have more people raise their financial I.Q. & literacy and DECIDE to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner after watching the video version of Robert Kiyosaki's "Cash-Flow Quadrant" concept at:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101


2. Have more people become my customer &/or business partner for over 5 part-time, home-based BIG businesses for PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as described on my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide at any of:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


3. Have more people INVE$T in many of the energy upgrade, bio-hacking, & self-reliance items mentioned in my new construction startup to build America's safest, healthiest, & "greenest" homes of the future as described in the video at:

tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

&

bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

OR

tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes


4. get help to scale-up my Primary Nutrition Stores (aka Primary Nutrition "Restaurants") about the 3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology (Light, Water, & Magnetism) so ppl can need to eat up to ~66% LESS food as described at any of:

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


5. Have more ppl be self-reliant & off-the-grid w/ the services & products of my

OneHouseOffTheGrid.com as well as get help to make it the country's 1ST networking marketing co. for nationwide residential energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy as described in my video at:

tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo


6. get help to build the world's 1ST network/multi-level marketing co. all centered around the testing of, preventing exposure to, & detoxing of glyphosate as described at any of:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

or

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide


7. Help w/ getting a law passed that would ban glyphosate at the national level


8. Have more people know about the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & health services described at my Danny Zen Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, and Metabolic Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine Clinics:

https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics


9. Have more people move ALL of their $ from their current bad bank(s) that's bank-rolling the climate crisis to:

https://CleanEnergyCU.org

&/or

https://www.climatefirstbank.com/

Be sure to put "referred by Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com" somewhere on the application


10. Have more people volunteer for

https://CitizensClimateLobby.org


11. Have more people understand the harms of nnEMFs by viewing my e-Guide, ""The Best Books, Documentaries & Movies, Videos, Experts/Scientists/Researchers, Organizations, Businesses, & Resources about Non-native (Man-Made) Electromagnetic Fields" at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.l y/EMFForDummies


2 FUN Things!:

1. The softest rebounder for better lymphatic & overall health by:

https://tinyurl.com/softrebounder

OR

https://www.needak.com/#2813


2. Join my voluntary "Barefoot and Naked Under the Sun at Noon Wellness & Longevity" virtual club by entering your info. at:

https://tinyurl.com/NakedUnderTheSunAtNoonClub


Pls forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to:

[email protected] & then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360 to ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, &/or that you get off to a fast start


To meet w/ me, I'm located at:

7081 Environ Blvd

Apt 639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Cyber warfare and the fragile power grid: How digital sabotage threatens national security

Kevin Hughes
The Off-Grid Survival Bible: A blueprint for resilience in uncertain times

The Off-Grid Survival Bible: A blueprint for resilience in uncertain times

Belle Carter
Homestead reset: A blueprint for renewal beyond New Year’s resolutions

Homestead reset: A blueprint for renewal beyond New Year’s resolutions

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Record cold triggers frostbite surge across U.S., doctors warn of rapid tissue damage

Record cold triggers frostbite surge across U.S., doctors warn of rapid tissue damage

Cassie B.
13 ways to light your home without electricity

13 ways to light your home without electricity

Lance D Johnson
Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy