Commentary: Why the "F-Trudeau" flags/chants are silly/ineffective, and how to be effective

This is a commentary. Short version - while I certainly understand some people's frustration with certain "leaders" actions... Hurling insults, or saying "f trudeau" is very silly and doesn't really accomplish anything, especially because he is just more of a mouthpiece, and it is the psychotic sociopathic narcissists pushing the sick convid & associated agendas. It may make someone temporarily "feel" better yelling/screaming, but it is not an effective action. This video discusses a recent protest in Canada, and gives a quick overview of how to be more effective. Specifically, network, strategize, create alternative systems and say no to evil systems. Stand up and be strong.
If you prefer reading, you can access a transcript here:
https://truthsearchengine.com/transcripts/20230914-protest-commentary.txt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.