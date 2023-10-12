Create New Account
Commentary: Why the "F-Trudeau" flags/chants are silly/ineffective, and how to be effective
This is a commentary. Short version - while I certainly understand some people's frustration with certain "leaders" actions... Hurling insults, or saying "f trudeau" is very silly and doesn't really accomplish anything, especially because he is just more of a mouthpiece, and it is the psychotic sociopathic narcissists pushing the sick convid & associated agendas. It may make someone temporarily "feel" better yelling/screaming, but it is not an effective action. This video discusses a recent protest in Canada, and gives a quick overview of how to be more effective. Specifically, network, strategize, create alternative systems and say no to evil systems. Stand up and be strong.

If you prefer reading, you can access a transcript here:

https://truthsearchengine.com/transcripts/20230914-protest-commentary.txt

