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New Studio Update, Jim Bakker, Covid-19, & Free Speech
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31 views • July 04, 2020
We are so excited about the most recent developments with the new studio! God is moving in amazing ways and we can’t wait to share it with you.
Also, as you know, Pastor Jim Bakker is being viscously attacked right now and I’m asking that the Body of Christ would step up right now and stand with him. My friend Derek Gilbert at Skywatch news has organized a petition to “Save the Jim Bakker Show.” Please follow the link below and sign this petition.
We’re all going through trials right now, and one of those trials is the infringement of our constitutional rights protected by the first amendment. Covid-19 is being hijacked by globalists who want to suppress our constitutional freedoms, and we need to keep our eyes open! Tune in to the show to find out what I believe all of this means for the Church.
************
Sign the Petition here! Save the Jim Bakker Show:
https://savejimbakkershow.com
************
Articles for Consideration:
'Every One of Them': California Begins Forcibly Quarantining People – Separating Families – Over COVID-19
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/05/06/every-one-of-them-california-county-vows-to-forcibly-quarantine-people-separating-families-over-covid-19-n388732
WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/nj-governor-residents-covid-test-deniers-will-not-be-allowed-leave-home-get-groceries
************
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Also, as you know, Pastor Jim Bakker is being viscously attacked right now and I’m asking that the Body of Christ would step up right now and stand with him. My friend Derek Gilbert at Skywatch news has organized a petition to “Save the Jim Bakker Show.” Please follow the link below and sign this petition.
We’re all going through trials right now, and one of those trials is the infringement of our constitutional rights protected by the first amendment. Covid-19 is being hijacked by globalists who want to suppress our constitutional freedoms, and we need to keep our eyes open! Tune in to the show to find out what I believe all of this means for the Church.
************
Sign the Petition here! Save the Jim Bakker Show:
https://savejimbakkershow.com
************
Articles for Consideration:
'Every One of Them': California Begins Forcibly Quarantining People – Separating Families – Over COVID-19
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/05/06/every-one-of-them-california-county-vows-to-forcibly-quarantine-people-separating-families-over-covid-19-n388732
WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/nj-governor-residents-covid-test-deniers-will-not-be-allowed-leave-home-get-groceries
************
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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