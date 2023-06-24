This man is Annointed! - Bible Question Answer Session with Randy Skeete

Watch this spirit filled Q & A session, notice when he repeats Bible verses, he does not even have to look at the bible to do so, only a person who spends time in God's words can give spirit led answers like these.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.