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More Bad News For Biden From The Left As Gabbard Launches Attack on His Border Plans
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30 views • April 27, 2022
Virginia Kruta from The Daily Wire reports, Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed President Joe Biden’s administration over plans to let Title 42 lease in the coming weeks. Gabbard shared a short thread on Twitter after news broke that a National Guard soldier had drowned while trying to rescue migrants from the Rio Grande River.
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