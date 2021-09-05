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Prophetic word and Shofar: Repent, for the wrath of God is at hand
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91 views • September 05, 2021
This video contains three different sections somehow mingled together:
The first is a prophetic word saying:
"Repent, Repent, Repent, for the wrath of God is at hand"
The second part is a personal view
The last one is the blasting of the Shofar as a call for repentance.
No transcript available for this video
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The first is a prophetic word saying:
"Repent, Repent, Repent, for the wrath of God is at hand"
The second part is a personal view
The last one is the blasting of the Shofar as a call for repentance.
No transcript available for this video
If you like my content, subscribe,
and if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
if you end up in paypal in a different language,
go to
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
there you can use one of the two adresses and donate manually.
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