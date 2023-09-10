Create New Account
Mike Lindell goes 💥🔥Scorched Earth💥🔥 in Dominion Deposition
Mike Lindell goes 💥🔥Scorched Earth💥🔥 in Dominion DepositionChris Dehghanpoor • chrisd9r.bsky.social  @chrisd9r says:I keep tabs on a lot of the lawsuits filed after the 2020 election. Yesterday, I noticed a new filing in former Dominion exec Eric Coomer's defamation suit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Coomer filed a motion for sanctions against Lindell, because Lindell has been "combative, vulgar, disrespectful, non-responsive, evasive, and consistently loud" during depositions.

https://twitter.com/chrisd9r/status/1700176904987328625?s=20

Keywords
mike lindelldominion law suitscorched earth deposition

