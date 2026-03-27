Iranians were asked. 'Are you ready to take up arms for Iran'?

"Are you ready to take up arms for Iran?"

"Absolutely, with the greatest pleasure — ready to give our lives for Iran."

Iranians respond to Trump's ground invasion threat after IRGC Commander Salami distributes arms to the public.

From veterans to mothers: "Those fighters are sitting, waiting, praying for a ground invasion."

"Iran's most advanced weapon and defense, it is this people."

"I say to Trump the gambler, this is the last gamble he will ever play in his life."