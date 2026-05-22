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ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Friday 5/22/26 • PENTAGON DECLASSIFIES MORE UFO FILES, TULSI GABBARD RESIGNS • Alex Jones Network
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REPUBLICAN CONGRESS IN FULL REVOLT AGAINST TRUMP AS RED LIGHTS FLASH ON US & WORLD ECONOMY! PENTAGON DECLASSIFIES MORE UFO FILES, TUNE IN NOW AS ALEX JONES REVIEWS THEM! PLUS, CONTRACTOR SAYS FBI ORDERED HIM TO QUICKLY EXCAVATE CHARLIE KIRK’S MURDER SCENE!

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