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How a 'Fringe and Unacceptable' Justin Trudeau Just Ended the Pandemic Here in Canada
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430 views • January 28, 2022
When Justin Trudeau dissed hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Canadians last night by calling them 'fringe protesters' and that they all had 'unacceptable views' on the Pandemic, he probably did the right thing by calling in 'sick' for the next five days of work. Because when he does return back to work next week he is going to regret what he said. The Truckers For Freedom Convoy has drastically changed the discussion here in Canada regarding the Global Plandemic. We are finished with it. The Cabal in Davos has had their way for two years. Put a fork in it. The Wuhan Flu is over. Get back to work Trudeau. No apology is needed, we know that you are George Soros and Klaus Schwab's bitch.
Related link:
Protest convoy rolls through Toronto
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Related link:
Protest convoy rolls through Toronto
CityNews YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59hiXpTgo44
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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