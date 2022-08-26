LAWLESS! BIDEN SIDE-STEPS CONSTITUTION IN PROMISE TO WRITE OFF STUDENT LOANS

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
In a blatantly unconstitutional move, President Biden yesterday announced that his Administration would be obligating upwards of half a trillion dollars - or more - to "forgive" student loans in households making $125K per year or less. Good thing the Inflation Reduction Act was passed or we might be in real trouble! Also today: Did you know the US was still occupying and bombing Syria?