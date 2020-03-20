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While We Were PANICKING, The Government Did THIS...
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69 views • March 20, 2020
This video is about the bipartisan EARN IT bill, introduced by senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. The EARN IT bill had its first hearing on March 12, 2020 and aims to allow the government to scan any and all messages online, eventually eliminating end-to-end encryption and the expectation of privacy altogether.
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