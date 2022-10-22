China Gathers Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After Biden Curbs

https://gnews.org/articles/483380
Summary：10/19/2022 China’s top technology regulator has gathered chip firms for a series of emergency talks over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.
