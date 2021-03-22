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Qui Fabrique du Mensonge ?
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20 views • March 22, 2021
17 mars 2021 : https://odysee.com/@laileastick:4/2021-027-Qui-Fabrique-du-Mensonge:5
L'Aile à Stick : https://odysee.com/@laileastick:4
@laileastick
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InfoVF : https://infovf.com/toutes-les-videos-LAile-a-Stick--15.html
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@laileastick:4
Twitter : https://twitter.com/AileaStick
Telegram : https://t.me/AileaStick
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Odysee : https://odysee.com/@laileastick:4/2021-027-Qui-Fabrique-du-Mensonge:5
https://rumble.com/veqty9-2021027-qui-fabrique-du-mensonge-.html
Youtube secours: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrONzBAySWq0HzPwBexzSOg
Pour ceux qui souhaitent soutenir ma chaine
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/laileastick
COVID-19 : Les Technologies Vaccinales à la loupe
https://youtu.be/tYwCxe9gvQY
Forum économique mondial - Davos 2018 - Discours d'Emmanuel Macron, introduction de Klaus Schwab
https://youtu.be/xV0dNm78cSQ
Le délire de Klaus Schwab
https://youtu.be/p3BbJywJ3LM
Extrait de France 2 : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/vaccin/vaccin-contre-le-covid-19-comment-accelerer-la-production_4278843.html
Klaus Schwab sur RTS : https://www.rts.ch/play/tv/pardonnez-moi/video/klaus-schwab?urn=urn:rts:video:7400263
La fabrique du mensonge
https://odysee.com/@LiBERTY_VOICE:b/La-fabrique-du-mensonge----Fake-news-sur-ordonnance:e
L'Aile à Stick : https://odysee.com/@laileastick:4
@laileastick
Liens :
InfoVF : https://infovf.com/toutes-les-videos-LAile-a-Stick--15.html
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@laileastick:4
Twitter : https://twitter.com/AileaStick
Telegram : https://t.me/AileaStick
VK : https://vk.com/laileastick
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/laileastick/
Gab : https://gab.com/aileastick
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@laileastick:4/2021-027-Qui-Fabrique-du-Mensonge:5
https://rumble.com/veqty9-2021027-qui-fabrique-du-mensonge-.html
Youtube secours: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrONzBAySWq0HzPwBexzSOg
Pour ceux qui souhaitent soutenir ma chaine
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/laileastick
COVID-19 : Les Technologies Vaccinales à la loupe
https://youtu.be/tYwCxe9gvQY
Forum économique mondial - Davos 2018 - Discours d'Emmanuel Macron, introduction de Klaus Schwab
https://youtu.be/xV0dNm78cSQ
Le délire de Klaus Schwab
https://youtu.be/p3BbJywJ3LM
Extrait de France 2 : https://www.francetvinfo.fr/sante/maladie/coronavirus/vaccin/vaccin-contre-le-covid-19-comment-accelerer-la-production_4278843.html
Klaus Schwab sur RTS : https://www.rts.ch/play/tv/pardonnez-moi/video/klaus-schwab?urn=urn:rts:video:7400263
La fabrique du mensonge
https://odysee.com/@LiBERTY_VOICE:b/La-fabrique-du-mensonge----Fake-news-sur-ordonnance:e
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