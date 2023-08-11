Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Karen Kingston: "I'm sorry that people don't understand sociopathy." (18 seconds that normies need to hear)
channel image
SuperSpreader
4 Subscribers
195 views
Published 16 hours ago

"I'm sorry that people don't understand sociopathy, I'm sorry they don't understand that there is evil in the world, but if someone has sociopathy and they have ill intentions for you, they want to harm you, they don't tell you that they plan on harming you, they tell you whatever it is you need to hear so that you trust them."


@KarenKingston #KarenKingston

Wake up, people...

The Matrix has you...


Video Source: https://gettr.com/streaming/p2nnc6713be


Mike Adams discusses:

Bioweapons whistleblower Karen Kingston says she's being hunted by the CIA for ASSASSINATION

https://www.brighteon.com/4bfa0efb-38d4-45fb-82ed-4e6fde0efa3a

Keywords
vaccinetyrannyvaxblood clotsfaucideath shotkilljab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket