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Audiobook: Brave New World by Aldous Huxley (1931)
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44 views • February 24, 2020
Audiobook: Brave New World by Aldous Huxley (1931)
Brave New World is a dystopian novel by English author Aldous Huxley, written in 1931 and published in 1932. Largely set in a futuristic World State, whose citizens are environmentally engineered into an intelligence-based social hierarchy, the novel anticipates huge scientific advancements in reproductive technology, sleep-learning, psychological manipulation and classical conditioning that are combined to make a dystopian society which is challenged by only a single individual: the story's protagonist.
Chapter Index:
________________________
0:03 - Chapter 1
29:15 - Chapter 2
50:40 - Chapter 3
1:38:12 - Chapter 4
2:04:34 - Chapter 5
2:33:37 - Chapter 6
3:10:02 - Chapter 7
3:40:50 - Chapter 8
4:15:38 - Chapter 9
4:25:12 - Chapter 10
4:37:46 - Chapter 11
5:14:29 - Chapter 12
5:40:10 - Chapter 13
6:01:00 - Chapter 14
6:20:25 - Chapter 15
6:36:08 - Chapter 16
7:01:27 - Chapter 17
7:22:33 - Chapter 18
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Brave New World is a dystopian novel by English author Aldous Huxley, written in 1931 and published in 1932. Largely set in a futuristic World State, whose citizens are environmentally engineered into an intelligence-based social hierarchy, the novel anticipates huge scientific advancements in reproductive technology, sleep-learning, psychological manipulation and classical conditioning that are combined to make a dystopian society which is challenged by only a single individual: the story's protagonist.
Chapter Index:
________________________
0:03 - Chapter 1
29:15 - Chapter 2
50:40 - Chapter 3
1:38:12 - Chapter 4
2:04:34 - Chapter 5
2:33:37 - Chapter 6
3:10:02 - Chapter 7
3:40:50 - Chapter 8
4:15:38 - Chapter 9
4:25:12 - Chapter 10
4:37:46 - Chapter 11
5:14:29 - Chapter 12
5:40:10 - Chapter 13
6:01:00 - Chapter 14
6:20:25 - Chapter 15
6:36:08 - Chapter 16
7:01:27 - Chapter 17
7:22:33 - Chapter 18
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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