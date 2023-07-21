The Stunning Connection Between New ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie And Daniel 12:4-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 21 2023

The world’s first nuclear explosion occurred on July 16, 1945, when a plutonium implosion device was tested at a site located 210 miles south of Los Alamos on the barren plains of the Alamogordo Bombing Range, known as the Jornada del Muerto. When this atomic bomb was tested during what was called the Trinity Project, grim-faced bomb architect J. Robert Oppenheimer quoted the Hindu Bhagavad Gita and said “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” Quick, someone get me a copy of the prophet Daniel, we got a live one here! On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the last big movie we watched in the theaters was Top Gun: Maverick, but I have a distinct feeling we’re going to the movies again to see ‘Oppenheimer’ when it opens this weekend. All the trailers look amazing, the acting level as high as it gets, and it’s the real-life-story of troubled genius J. Robert Oppenheimer and how he created the world’s first atomic bomb. But more than that, ‘Oppenheimer’ has stunning correlations to end times Bible prophecy, especially when you get to Revelation 6:8, and see Death personified and riding on the pale horse. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, all this and a whole lot more!

