Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Streak of light that looks like it's high in sky turning watch the full clip to find out what it is
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
46 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
171 views
Published Yesterday

Teaching about the things you will see on IR security cameras

that are often used to fool new people in the field

best to click the link and watch the full break down on live show

cheers Paul see chat with Paul 139 live show for full break down on captures

Keywords
ufoufostechcamerajetplanenewzealandlensskywatchuapskywatchingnightvisionseccamfisheye

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket