BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Do Humans Need Government? | STATIST vs. LIBERTARIAN!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • November 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3139/will-a-resource-based-economy-work-call-in-show-november-25th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3139-will-a-resource-based-economy-work-call-in-show-november-25th-2015

Question: "How come every time people start building societies from scratch, the big and successful ones always end up with a government that holds monopoly on violence? In other words, what if the only way we can organize large groups of people (in a stable way) is to install a central government with all the taxes, laws and police?"

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
podcastfreedomainstefan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
White House Rushes To Unload $400M in Ukraine Aid Before Congress Can Take It Back

White House Rushes To Unload $400M in Ukraine Aid Before Congress Can Take It Back

Garrison Vance
CBP Axes Biden-Era Rule Permitting Private Donations for Detained Illegals

CBP Axes Biden-Era Rule Permitting Private Donations for Detained Illegals

Douglas Harrington
The Transcendent Tech Economy: Abundance and Mass Poverty Will Arrive Together

The Transcendent Tech Economy: Abundance and Mass Poverty Will Arrive Together

Mike Adams
Bitcoin Quantum-Safe Transaction Cost Falls to $67, StarkWare Says

Bitcoin Quantum-Safe Transaction Cost Falls to $67, StarkWare Says

Sterling Ashworth
Oracle&#8217;s Force Majeure Reveals the AI Bubble&#8217;s First Real Crack

Oracle’s Force Majeure Reveals the AI Bubble’s First Real Crack

Mike Adams
The US Debt Market Is Screaming Red Alerts &#8230; and the Worst Is Yet to Come

The US Debt Market Is Screaming Red Alerts … and the Worst Is Yet to Come

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy