FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: A Psalm For The Sabbath Day: Psalm 92:1-5, 20220903

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Praises For JEHOVAH’s Providence: A Psalm Or Song For The Sabbath Day!

Psalm 92:1-5, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, September 3, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary for my redemption.

Heavenly Father, in gratitude for your daily Providence, I join other Saints on Your Sabbath day to declare the following Invocation and Doxology to You:

1 It is a wonderful sacrifice to give thanks to You, my ADONAI, LORD GOD, and to sing praises to Your Holy Name, EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD;

2 To declare Your Lovingkindness in the morning, and Your Faithfulness every night,

3 With accompanying musical instruments of ten strings, on the lute, on the organ, and on the harp, with solemn sound.

4 For You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, have made me glad through Your work; I will triumph in the works of Your Hands.

5 O JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE, how marvelous are Your works! Your thoughts are infinitely very deep.

Thank You, Holy Father, for Your daily Grace and Love to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 92:1-5, personalized, NKJV).

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