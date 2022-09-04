BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: A Psalm For The Sabbath Day: Psalm 92:1-5, 20220903
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • September 04, 2022

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 

Praises For JEHOVAH’s Providence: A Psalm Or Song For The Sabbath Day!

Psalm 92:1-5, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, September 3, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary for my redemption.

Heavenly Father, in gratitude for your daily Providence, I join other Saints on Your Sabbath day to declare the following Invocation and Doxology to You:

1 It is a wonderful sacrifice to give thanks to You, my ADONAI, LORD GOD, and to sing praises to Your Holy Name, EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD;

2 To declare Your Lovingkindness in the morning, and Your Faithfulness every night,

3 With accompanying musical instruments of ten strings, on the lute, on the organ, and on the harp, with solemn sound.

4 For You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, have made me glad through Your work; I will triumph in the works of Your Hands.

5 O JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, the LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE, how marvelous are Your works! Your thoughts are infinitely very deep.

Thank You, Holy Father, for Your daily Grace and Love to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 92:1-5, personalized, NKJV).

                                              * * * *

Keywords
lovefaithdeepsacrificesoundpraisecalvarysabbathmercygratitudebloodharphopeworkseveningtriumphalmightymorningatonementinstrumentorganinfiniteinvocationsolemndoxology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy