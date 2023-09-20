Studies with Stearman: The Measure of Perfection SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
19 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
This week Gary teaches on Colossians 3 and expounds on the idea of putting on Christ, and having the freedom to sin.
Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos