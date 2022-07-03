Revealed: Brian "Liberal World Order" Deese Is BlackRock's ESG Plant in the Biden White House

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When Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council, famously referred to the "Liberal World Order" last week, conservative pundits and news outlets rightly jumped on the globalist reference. But what was missed by most is that Deese isn't just a Democrat true-believer in building back better and surrendering our sovereignty. He's a plant who ran BlackRock's notorious ESG program between his stints in the Obama and Biden regimes.