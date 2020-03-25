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#AlexJonesShow: FULL SHOW - Dem Governors to Hold States Hostage in #Coronavirus Lockdown!
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43 views • March 25, 2020
This allows the Deep State to hold the people & the economy hostage, triggering a depression & civil unrest, driving Trump from office
Democratic governors are trying to crash the economy by shutting down businesses across America for months. They’re doing this to try and remove President Trump from office, as the economy cannot sustain a shut down of this long without going into a depression. Please share this link to get the word out about this diabolical plan!
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Democratic governors are trying to crash the economy by shutting down businesses across America for months. They’re doing this to try and remove President Trump from office, as the economy cannot sustain a shut down of this long without going into a depression. Please share this link to get the word out about this diabolical plan!
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
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