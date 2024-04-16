Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Message from the Galactic Federation of Worlds on the Israel-Iran Conflict
channel image
High Hopes
3148 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
46 views
Published 13 hours ago

Michael Salla


Apr 15, 2024


This is the audio version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on April 15. To read article which includes references, go to: https://exopolitics.org/a-message-from-the-galactic-federation-of-worlds-on-the-israel-iran-conflict/


Many thanks to Elena Danaan for forwarding Thor Han Eredyon's message to me.


Michael Salla, Ph.D.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnZGuN6qzp8

Keywords
iranisraelwarconflictmessageelena danaanmichael sallagalactic federation of worldsthor han eredyonexopolitic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket