© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's permanent representative to the UN, is the mayor of Bucha on 03/31 announced the departure of the Russian army, without mentioning anything about dozens of victims & corpses on the streets
Follow
2
Share
Report
91 views • April 05, 2022
Full Description as fold: The mayor of Bucha on March 31 happily announces the departure of the Russian army, without mentioning anything about "dozens of victims and corpses on the streets" - Russia's permanent representative to the UN showed another proof of a theatrical performance in Bucha.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.