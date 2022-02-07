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Reiner Fuellmich. Experto en derecho internacional, hace las presentaciones en lo que es el inicio del juicio más esperado de nuestras vidas.
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80 views • February 07, 2022
🇩🇪 Reiner Fuellmich. Experto en derecho internacional, corrupción y derecho médico, ganador de juicios contra gigantes como Deutsche Bank y BMW, hace las presentaciones en lo que es el inicio del juicio más esperado de nuestras vidas.
Día histórico el 5 de febrero del 2022.
QUE COMIENCE PRONTO EL ESPECTÁCULO.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Día histórico el 5 de febrero del 2022.
QUE COMIENCE PRONTO EL ESPECTÁCULO.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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