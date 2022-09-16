Best Pot Roast Ever | Easy slow cook Roast how to | Best slow cooker pot roast

This is the best Pot Roast ever! Easy Slow cook Pot roast how to and Best slow cooker pot roast, whether you are a PRO in the Kitchen or a NEWBIE Roast recipe that will impress!!!!! The Great thing about this Recipe is it seriously 2 seasonings that you probably already have and a roast, and carrots and onions and if you have a slow cooker, oven or a crock pot it is a done deal. Maybe you need something easy that will be ready to go when you get home from a long day at work, and you think well how about a easy slow cook roast how to that will be absolutely delicious. or you want to impress a date or significant other and you don't have much experience, this best slow cooker pot roast is very difficult to mess up. When I say a newbie or beginner in the kitchen can do it, I mean it. Best Roast ever with only 2 seasonings for this pot roast and the roast some carrots and onions and potatoes if you want to add then set it and forget it, Drop and go and expect to have the best slow cooker pot roast ever and impress yourself. Many people want to learn how to make a pot roast recipe, this is one to record. Maybe you are learning to make a pot roast for the first time, maybe you are thinking about making a roast to impress my husband, these best slow cooker pot roast recipes are the ticket! This is a delicious homestead pot roast recipe! Enjoy your best pot roast ever with this best slow cooker pot roast recipe! More great Recipe videos on our channel https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL4... In this Easy slow cook Roast how to we used... JOHNNYS SEASONING SALT/ AMAZON LINK https://amzn.to/3fsEykk The Best Slow Cooker Pot Roast Recipe: 3.5 lbs. Roast 5 carrots one onion 2 Tsp Johnys seasoning salt 30 turns of fresh ground pepper / or pepper 10-12 Hours on Low in a crock pot Feeds 1- 4 people with leftovers, feeds 6 Best Side Dish Ever Video/ Garlic Colliflower Mashed Potatoes: https://youtu.be/0YC4X_-Pzds #bestpotroastever #easyslowcookroasthowto #bestslowcookerpotroast