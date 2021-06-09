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Corstet: The Future Of Energy #6 - Anti - Capitalists Demonize Oil & Gas
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10 views • June 09, 2021
In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the future of the energy industry and its effects on both individuals and nations.
In the 1930's, German Fascists demonized Communists and gassed the Jews.
90 years later, the Neo-Communists are demonizing gas and imposing their new world order agenda on Jews and gentiles alike.
The left knows that our current system, based upon freedom and choice must be replaced by one-size-fits-all, our-way-or-no-way tyranny for their fantasies to prevail before they fail.
Are you starting to realize that it's all about power and control?
Do you really think these false promise makers care about your health and well being?
Think hard, then speak out and push back before history repeats itself again.
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&kind=video
Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e00…cff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: @user-926169183
Stitcher: www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: vimeo.com/corstet
In the 1930's, German Fascists demonized Communists and gassed the Jews.
90 years later, the Neo-Communists are demonizing gas and imposing their new world order agenda on Jews and gentiles alike.
The left knows that our current system, based upon freedom and choice must be replaced by one-size-fits-all, our-way-or-no-way tyranny for their fantasies to prevail before they fail.
Are you starting to realize that it's all about power and control?
Do you really think these false promise makers care about your health and well being?
Think hard, then speak out and push back before history repeats itself again.
This deep dive into the various facets of the energy topic gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&kind=video
Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e00…cff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: @user-926169183
Stitcher: www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: vimeo.com/corstet
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