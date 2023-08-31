The Warrior Spirit

October 11th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on what it means to be a Christian warrior and the mystery of Melchizedek. Is it right for Christians to defend themselves and their loved ones with physical weapons?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.