The Warrior Spirit
Fire & Grace Church
Published 12 hours ago

October 11th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on what it means to be a Christian warrior and the mystery of Melchizedek. Is it right for Christians to defend themselves and their loved ones with physical weapons?

Keywords
spiritual warfaremelchizedekdean odle

