U.S. Debt Ceiling -- A Glass Ceiling That's Made To Be Broken

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Here we go again! Talk of the so-called "debt ceiling" is back. Of course, shrinking the size and scope of government is not on the table. It never is. The federal government is $28 trillion in the red as it is. Why stop now? Well, logic, mathematics, economic laws, and all of recorded history indicate that the wrong road is being taken.