Why Grow Your Own Food: "The Power of the Plate--The Case for Regenerative, Organic Agriculture in Improving Human Health"

To learn more about growing your own food and medicine, watch: https://tinyurl.com/WhyGrowYourOwnFood , https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview , and visit: https://tinyurl.com/StartYourFoodForestJourney . To earn up to 17% commi$$ion$ as a FREE “Abundance Ambassador,” fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/shareFFA .

Video introducing rodaleinstitute.org & PlantricianProject.org's white paper, "The Power of the Plate: The Case for Regenerative Organic Agriculture in Improving Human Health." View the .pdf on Google Drive by logging into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/PowerOfThePlate .

To FREEZE-DRY all your future excess food to store for 25+ years, INVEST in a commercial-grade freezer dryer by https://tinyurl.com/BestFreezeDryer (original Harvest Right affiliate link: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1389.html

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected] or leave a VM at 1+786.441.2727 ONLY if you’re serious about your physical and/or financial health. If no timely response, reach out to Food Forest Abundance's Head of Sales & Strategic Partnerships in Ottawa, Canada, Matthew Britt: m: 1+613.263.4848 or e-mail: [email protected] & give him my coupon code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID or mention that you were "referred by Abundance Ambassador, Danny Tseng"

If you know anyone with cancer who’s open to learning about hyperthermia/thermotherapy by ordering a hardcopy of “The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees” for USD$99.95 (since no longer in print and more for my time), visit my eBay listing by clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FourthTreatmentForCancer & email me at: [email protected] or leave a VM at my landline #: 1+786.441.2727

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2. https://www.brighteon.com/220e1a27-7e3b-474b-994d-f4cea74972a7 OR, on YouTube, https://tinyurl.com/ABetterWayToWork



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To get to the ROOT cause of your health issues caused by ”Roundup” weed killer w/ the world’s FIRST non-GMO product to have been shown to remove 74% of glyphosate from the human body, watch: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupInterview & look around: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo

For more value-added information, visit my other channels at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5 (on YouTube, visit: https://tinyurl.com/MoneyTimeLocationFreedom

https://brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy

https://brighteon.com/channels/PreppingForDummies

https://brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies



#FoodForestAbundanceFL.com

#Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns