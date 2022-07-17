BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Grow Your Own Food: "The Power of the Plate--The Case for Regenerative, Organic Agriculture in Improving Human Health"
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
Off Grid Living with OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
27 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
158 views • July 17, 2022

To learn more about growing your own food and medicine, watch: https://tinyurl.com/WhyGrowYourOwnFood , https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview , and visit: https://tinyurl.com/StartYourFoodForestJourney . To earn up to 17% commi$$ion$ as a FREE “Abundance Ambassador,” fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/shareFFA . 

Video introducing rodaleinstitute.org & PlantricianProject.org's white paper, "The Power of the Plate: The Case for Regenerative Organic Agriculture in Improving Human Health." View the .pdf on Google Drive by logging into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/PowerOfThePlate . 

To FREEZE-DRY all your future excess food to store for 25+ years, INVEST in a commercial-grade freezer dryer by https://tinyurl.com/BestFreezeDryer (original Harvest Right affiliate link: https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1389.html

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected] or leave a VM at 1+786.441.2727 ONLY if you’re serious about your physical and/or financial health.  If no timely response, reach out to Food Forest Abundance's Head of Sales & Strategic Partnerships in Ottawa, Canada, Matthew Britt: m: 1+613.263.4848 or e-mail: [email protected] & give him my coupon code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID or mention that you were "referred by Abundance Ambassador, Danny Tseng"

If you know anyone with cancer who’s open to learning about hyperthermia/thermotherapy by ordering a hardcopy of “The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees” for USD$99.95 (since no longer in print and more for my time), visit my eBay listing by clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/FourthTreatmentForCancer & email me at: [email protected] or leave a VM at my landline #: 1+786.441.2727

💰💰💰To reduce your stress caused by debt &/or issues around $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ & having a mindset-SHIFT, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/FinancialFreedomVideo OR, on YouTube,  https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101 & log into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNOW . To share, use: https://Linktr.ee/FreedomFrom9to5 or FreedomFrom9to5.org

💲💵 👑 For a 3-step SYSTEM to be able to "own your life" & live 100% off PA$$IVE/residual income FROM HOME, watch the following 3 videos: 1. https://www.brighteon.com/c88ff27f-0206-4815-80bc-c6a1f647bdd0 OR, on YouTube, https://tinyurl.com/StopCarryingBuckets

2. https://www.brighteon.com/220e1a27-7e3b-474b-994d-f4cea74972a7 OR, on YouTube, https://tinyurl.com/ABetterWayToWork


3. https://www.brighteon.com/db666d21-ce64-479e-bbe1-1d34cd35b61d OR, on YouTube, https://tinyurl.com/BestMLMtraining

To get to the ROOT cause of your health issues caused by ”Roundup” weed killer w/ the world’s FIRST non-GMO product to have been shown to remove 74% of glyphosate from the human body, watch: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupInterview & look around: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo

For more value-added information, visit my other channels at: 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5 (on YouTube, visit: https://tinyurl.com/MoneyTimeLocationFreedom 

https://brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy

https://brighteon.com/channels/PreppingForDummies
https://brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies

#FoodForestAbundanceFL.com
#Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

Keywords
permacultureregenerative agricultureindoor gardeningfood forestgrow foodindoor gardengrowing your own foodjim galefood forest abundanceedible landscapesgrow food not lawns
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America’s #1 killer meets its match: How blueberries are quietly reversing the hypertension epidemic

America’s #1 killer meets its match: How blueberries are quietly reversing the hypertension epidemic

Willow Tohi
NIH&#8217;s $50M Autism Data Initiative Faces Accusation of Avoiding Vaccine-Autism Research

NIH’s $50M Autism Data Initiative Faces Accusation of Avoiding Vaccine-Autism Research

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The radical distrust behind a new survival economy

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The radical distrust behind a new survival economy

Belle Carter
U.K. Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Accelerated Biological Aging

U.K. Study Links Ultra-Processed Foods to Accelerated Biological Aging

Coco Somers
Unlocking a century-old secret: How a traditional Japanese food supports wellness

Unlocking a century-old secret: How a traditional Japanese food supports wellness

HRS Editors
Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy