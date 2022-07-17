Why Grow Your Own Food: "The Power of the Plate--The Case for Regenerative, Organic Agriculture in Improving Human Health"

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To learn more about growing your own food and medicine, watch: https://tinyurl.com/WhyGrowYourOwnFood , https://tinyurl.com/FFAinterview , and visit: https://tinyurl.com/StartYourFoodForestJourney . To earn up to 17% commi$$ion$ as a FREE “Abundance Ambassador,” fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/shareFFA .
Video introducing rodaleinstitute.org & PlantricianProject.org's white paper, "The Power of the Plate: The Case for Regenerative Organic Agriculture in Improving Human Health." View the .pdf on Google Drive by logging into your Gmail before clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/PowerOfThePlate .
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E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected] or leave a VM at 1+786.441.2727 ONLY if you’re serious about your physical and/or financial health. If no timely response, reach out to Food Forest Abundance's Head of Sales & Strategic Partnerships in Ottawa, Canada, Matthew Britt: m: 1+613.263.4848 or e-mail: [email protected] & give him my coupon code: ONEHOUSEOFFTHEGRID or mention that you were "referred by Abundance Ambassador, Danny Tseng"
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To get to the ROOT cause of your health issues caused by ”Roundup” weed killer w/ the world’s FIRST non-GMO product to have been shown to remove 74% of glyphosate from the human body, watch: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupInterview & look around: https://tinyurl.com/BiomeMedicInfo
For more value-added information, visit my other channels at:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5 (on YouTube, visit: https://tinyurl.com/MoneyTimeLocationFreedom
https://brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy
https://brighteon.com/channels/PreppingForDummies
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#FoodForestAbundanceFL.com
#Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns