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From CRT to a Communist Takeover, We Were Warned About This Color Revolution Back In 1969
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150 views • July 29, 2021
Every tactic we see being employed against us by the Globalists has been detailed like a roadmap, and these Commie Bastards are still following the same damn playbook. We may not have been listening then, but we sure as hell understand what's going on now.
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