Did Shanghai authorities cover up the truth of the pandemic?

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People in the quarantined communities couldn’t do the COVID test.
The residents asked for help online: the real pandemic situation in Shanghai is worse than your imagination.
The Huangpu district authorities didn’t manage and arrange anything, they didn’t even quarantine the COVID tested positive patients, no one disinfected here, and there were no COVID testing stations.