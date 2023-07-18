Amish Rejected Big Pharma, Now They Are Officially 'Healthiest People in the World'

A major new study has found that Amish children across America are miraculously free from the chronic conditions that are affecting the rest of America.
Known for simple living, plain dress, traditional food, and Christian pacifism, the Amish are a group of traditionalist Christians who reject most modern technology and pharmaceuticals and maintain self-sufficiency in their local communities.
The Amish cherish rural life, manual labor, humility, and “Gelassenheit,” which means submission to God’s will. They prioritize preserving family time and having face-to-face conversations whenever possible.
Yet, despite rejecting the modern medicine and pharmaceutical drugs that the rest America has access to, the Amish are officially the healthiest people in the nation. What is going on here and what can we learn from this?
Mirrored - The People's Voice
