A carload of bread is the ration for the community. The girls used their thin bodies to block in front of the truck and pleaded again and again, finally they saved the hope of the whole village.

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In Communist China, 12 April, Shanghai. A carload of bread is the ration for the young and old in their community. The girls used their thin bodies to block in front of the car and pleaded again and again, finally they saved the hope of the whole village.
At that moment, they only thought that they could not let everyone run out of food, and they had already forgotten their own safety. Who said that women are useless than men? I just have a question, where have all the men gone? Life under the epidemic is not easy for everyone. Thumbs up for these beautiful girls.The root cause of all disasters is the CCP.