Geocentric vs. Heliocentric: The Real Star Wars and the Battle for Your Soul

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does your perception of the shape, position and motion of the earth really matter? We go into outer space and Galileo's smoke-filled back rooms to find out why the 'enemies of all mankind' thought it was so important.
Topics referenced in this episode:
https://www.vox.com/2015/2/3/7969843/scientific-genius-magic
https://www.documentarytube.com/articles/galileo-galilei-and-three-other-scientists-who-believed-in-magic
Airy's Failure
https://planegeodesy.com/heliocentrism-refuted-the-airy-experment-1871
https://www.museogalileo.it//en
The Very First Bible: https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network: https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/an-ancient-greek-astronomical-calculation-machine-reveals-new-secrets
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
FBN Bookstore
https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
The mindset that steamrolls over humanity:
"It is not necessary that hypotheses be true or even probable ; it is sufficient that they lead to results of calculation which agree with calculation." - Copernicus