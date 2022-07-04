Geocentric vs. Heliocentric: The Real Star Wars and the Battle for Your Soul

Does your perception of the shape, position and motion of the earth really matter? We go into outer space and Galileo's smoke-filled back rooms to find out why the 'enemies of all mankind' thought it was so important.

Topics referenced in this episode:

https://www.vox.com/2015/2/3/7969843/scientific-genius-magic

https://www.documentarytube.com/articles/galileo-galilei-and-three-other-scientists-who-believed-in-magic

Airy's Failure

https://planegeodesy.com/heliocentrism-refuted-the-airy-experment-1871

https://www.museogalileo.it//en

The Very First Bible: https://www.theveryfirstbible.org

First Bible Network: https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/an-ancient-greek-astronomical-calculation-machine-reveals-new-secrets

Marcionite Christian Church

https://www.marcionitechurch.org

FBN Bookstore

https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible

The mindset that steamrolls over humanity:

"It is not necessary that hypotheses be true or even probable ; it is sufficient that they lead to results of calculation which agree with calculation." - Copernicus