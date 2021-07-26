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Dr Savage:The Plasma changeover event - they've been telling you for ages [25.07.2021]
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21 views • July 26, 2021
Armando Talamantes - 5 months ago
Wow best video I've watched in a while honestly
Qadology Channel - 7 months ago
I really teared up in this beautiful compilation I see no lies. Thank you my friend????
837 views Jul 25, 2021
dr savage84
2.39K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tlVuC9CnnZY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlVuC9CnnZY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
link to original video
Flat Earth John
507 subscribers
https://youtu.be/M_tdajZCIX4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuy5TE4WNuqcVCFkvOEPKGg
Wow best video I've watched in a while honestly
Qadology Channel - 7 months ago
I really teared up in this beautiful compilation I see no lies. Thank you my friend????
837 views Jul 25, 2021
dr savage84
2.39K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tlVuC9CnnZY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlVuC9CnnZY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
link to original video
Flat Earth John
507 subscribers
https://youtu.be/M_tdajZCIX4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuy5TE4WNuqcVCFkvOEPKGg
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