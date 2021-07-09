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UPDATE !! GRAPHENE OXIDE POISON FOUND IN COVID SHOTS - MILLIONS INJURED AND DYING - ZOMBIE DOCTORS !
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180 views • July 09, 2021
Hundreds of thousands have been injured and just under a million lay dead from these poisonous covid Death Shots that everyone seems to be begging for.
Researchers have studied the contents of the PFIZER injection and found the contents to contain GRAPHENE OXIDE, a highly poisonous chemical.
They know what they are doing and it's simply called "MASS MURDER" or GENOCIDE.
If your doctor refuses to acknowledge this information, call him or her out to their face and find somebody else. They are nothing but ZOMBIE doctors just in it for the money and not your well being.
Researchers have studied the contents of the PFIZER injection and found the contents to contain GRAPHENE OXIDE, a highly poisonous chemical.
They know what they are doing and it's simply called "MASS MURDER" or GENOCIDE.
If your doctor refuses to acknowledge this information, call him or her out to their face and find somebody else. They are nothing but ZOMBIE doctors just in it for the money and not your well being.
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