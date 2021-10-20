© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Excerpts From The Hidden Chapter of Forbidden Knowledge
Follow
0
Share
Report
117 views • October 20, 2021
Forbidden Knowldege is my attempt to get past the dreaded censors and save humanity as my bloodline-oath-sworn-duty. Since a two-fold miracle given to my forefather in the year 720 AD, we've carried the responsibility of releasing this truth to the masses; upon the impending inevitable fight against demonic forces. My friends; the time has come. On October 31, 2021, we will all be armed and ready to defeat the evil one.
This video (along with various others) is designed to release certain information too critical to keep from humanity, while promoting the book to those who might want the complete picture of what's happening, how and why.
This video (along with various others) is designed to release certain information too critical to keep from humanity, while promoting the book to those who might want the complete picture of what's happening, how and why.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.