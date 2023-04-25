Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Survival Chocolate Powder
103 views
channel image
Cahlen
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

I mix my own Hot Chocolate Powder recipe for outdoor survival purposes which contains lots of calories and nutrition while requiring minimal preparation in the field.


_____________________

CHOCOLATE MIX

_____________________


18x Coconut Flour:

https://vivanaturals.com/products/coconut-flour


6x Cocoa Powder:

https://foodtolive.com/shop/organic-cocoa


1x Acacia Powder:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/acacia-fiber-powder-2-pound


1x Psyllium Husk Powder:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-psyllium-husk-powder-2-lb


1x Sunflower Lecithin:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-sunflower-lecithin-powder-1-lb


1x Chlorella Powder:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-chlorella-powder-8-ounce


1x Stevia Extract:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-stevia-powder-4-oz


_____________________

ADAPTOGENIC MIX

_____________________


3x Schisandra Extract:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/schisandra-extract-powderschisandra-extract-powder


2x Rhodiola Powder:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-rhodiola-rosea-powder-50-gram


2x Eleuthero Powder:

https://www.starwest-botanicals.com/product/eleuthero-root-powder-organic


1x Gingko Biloba:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-ginkgo-biloba-powder-8-ounces


_____________________

ELECTROLYTE MIX

_____________________


2x Potassium Chloride:

https://www.microingredients.com/products/potassium-chloride-powder-1-kg-2-2-pounds


2x Sodium Bicarbonate:

https://www.amazon.com/Sodium-Bicarbonate-Eco-Friendly-Packaging-Pharmaceutical/dp/B076KSBF69


1x Magnesium Sulfate:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07GX2BZ43


1x Sodium Chloride:

https://www.amazon.com/Celtic-Sea-Salt-Resealable-Paleo-Friendly/dp/B009NT3JD4

Keywords
healthfoodsurvival

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket