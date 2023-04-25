Survival Chocolate Powder

I mix my own Hot Chocolate Powder recipe for outdoor survival purposes which contains lots of calories and nutrition while requiring minimal preparation in the field.
_____________________
CHOCOLATE MIX
_____________________
18x Coconut Flour:
https://vivanaturals.com/products/coconut-flour
6x Cocoa Powder:
https://foodtolive.com/shop/organic-cocoa
1x Acacia Powder:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/acacia-fiber-powder-2-pound
1x Psyllium Husk Powder:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-psyllium-husk-powder-2-lb
1x Sunflower Lecithin:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-sunflower-lecithin-powder-1-lb
1x Chlorella Powder:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-chlorella-powder-8-ounce
1x Stevia Extract:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-stevia-powder-4-oz
_____________________
ADAPTOGENIC MIX
_____________________
3x Schisandra Extract:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/schisandra-extract-powderschisandra-extract-powder
2x Rhodiola Powder:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-rhodiola-rosea-powder-50-gram
2x Eleuthero Powder:
https://www.starwest-botanicals.com/product/eleuthero-root-powder-organic
1x Gingko Biloba:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/organic-ginkgo-biloba-powder-8-ounces
_____________________
ELECTROLYTE MIX
_____________________
2x Potassium Chloride:
https://www.microingredients.com/products/potassium-chloride-powder-1-kg-2-2-pounds
2x Sodium Bicarbonate:
https://www.amazon.com/Sodium-Bicarbonate-Eco-Friendly-Packaging-Pharmaceutical/dp/B076KSBF69
1x Magnesium Sulfate:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07GX2BZ43
1x Sodium Chloride:
https://www.amazon.com/Celtic-Sea-Salt-Resealable-Paleo-Friendly/dp/B009NT3JD4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.