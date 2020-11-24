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COVID VACCINE CONTROVERSY EXPLAINED [2020-11-18] - DR. RON PAUL & BILL SARDI (VIDEO)
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35 views • November 24, 2020
Health journalist BILL SARDI joins DR. RON PAUL on Liberty Report with the results from his extensive reporting on Covid and the rush to a vaccine. Find out why most everything the "experts" are telling us...is wrong! Plus today - the Danish face mask study is FINALLY published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. The results may - or may not - surprise you! COVID-19 is a symptomology or condition, not a virus. We don't know exactly what is causing the symptom/condition known as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrom (ARDS), but we do know for sure the PCR Test is a COMPLETE FRAUD, the symptom/condition is NOT spread from person to person, a Covid-19 virus has never been isolated, grown, and spread in a laboratory setting, so therefore NO VIRAL VACCINE can prevent Covid-19 or ARDS. It is just as likely a vitamin/mineral deficiency, or caused by the face masks or lock-downs themselves. Annual Flu vaccines are said to have a efficiency rate of 40% to 60%, while the first three Covid-19 vaccinations are said to be between 90% to 95% efficiency, WHICH IS A TOTAL FARCE. Annual Flu vaccinations have been tested and retested for decades, while the so-called Covid vaccines have been rushed to market in mere months. Whatever you do, DO NOT TAKE A COVID-19 VACCINATION, NO MATTER WHAT KINDS OF THREATS YOU RECEIVE FROM GOVERNMENT AND BIG PHARMA, OR PEER PRESSURE FROM THE MAJORITY OF UNCONSCIOUS SHEEPLE ON EARTH! Already, 35% of Doctors, Nurses, and other Medical Industry Personnel have clearly stated they will not be taking the shots themselves, nor will they allow anyone in their immediate family get one either. That should speak volumes to anyone even considering such a crazy idea as allowing a RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccination into their bodies.
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Dr. Ron Paul at Liberty Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJ1N-7g9Q6n7KnriGit-Ig
Bill Sardi at Lew Rockwell
https://www.lewrockwell.com/author/bill-sardi/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dr. Ron Paul at Liberty Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJ1N-7g9Q6n7KnriGit-Ig
Bill Sardi at Lew Rockwell
https://www.lewrockwell.com/author/bill-sardi/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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