Mike Adams & Harrison Smith: Infowars Shutdown and the Fight Beyond the Platform

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- Infowars Shutdown Announcement (0:00)
- Mike Adams' Contributions to Infowars (2:48)
- Integrity and Transparency of Infowars (4:55)
- Criticism and Misconceptions About Infowars (9:58)
- The Role of Nutrition in Info Wars (14:53)
- The Future of Info Wars and the Alex Jones Network (22:19)
- The Legal Battle and the Infowars Spirit (31:01)
- Final Thoughts and Farewell (34:22)
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