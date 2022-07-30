7.30.22 GREAT RESIST! ELECTIONS upcoming, President Trump lawsuit, BORDER, recession & more! PRAY!





Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv





[MIRROR] https://rumble.com/v1e2qdl-7.29.22-indictments-coming-ksh-exposes-more-dems-flipping-to-gop-war-rumors.html





🍃 The hype about collagen is REAL! Try it Today! 🍃

http://healthwithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light

https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/





Music

Into the Storm

Song by Ian Post <https://artlist.io/artist/161/>

https://artlist.io/song/3061/into-the-storm?search=into-the-storm

Jaxen with Bigtree, NSW Smalley analysis govt data. Risk of hospitalization dose dependent on number of mandated products. 37 x more likely to be hospitalized. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28607

Jenna Ellis: "Parents need to make sure that they are the ones that are taking control of their children's education and upbringing." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28577

Higher the % compliant the population, the more informative the hospitalization statistics become. Clear signal they do not protect against hospitalization and death. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28576

⚠️Watch Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts talking about net zero and digital IDs. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28570

Alix Mayer, was completely brain damaged and physically disabled from a vaccine. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28564

Putin on NWO: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28560

CNN goes to Wyoming to ask voters if they're gonna vote for Liz Cheney... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28558

None of you speak for anyone. Your fear will never be my problem. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28547

⚠️Delicious sustainable food. Thank you Bill Gates and WEF for caring about us. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28544

High school in 1962. No internet, no seed oils, no processed foods… https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28539

NJ Democrat Amy DeGise captured on video driving over Uber Eats cyclist without slowing down. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28529

MOBILE VOTING VAN

(WISCONSIN ELECTIONS) https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28523

Well Here Is A Rothschild, Soros, Kissinger & Brzezinski All Talking About It... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28517

Devin comments on the Grassley whistleblower report about the FBI attempting to discredit Hunter’s laptop. https://t.me/QWO17/35123

Lara Logan posted link to this video- California- Eyes Wide Open https://t.me/PepeMatter/1100













*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY









#AndWeKnow, #Vaccines, #BigTree, #JennaEllis, #Children, #Education, #LaraLogan, #California, #DevinNunes, #Grassley, #Rothschild, #Soros, #Putin, #Voting, #MobileVoting, #Wisconsin, #NJDems, #AmyDeGise, #NewJersey, #HighSchool, #1962, #Sustainable, #Food, #Gates, #WEF, #FakeFood, #Fear, #Wyoming, #ExposeCNN, #LizCheney, #Australia, #Globalism, #LiberalWorldOrder, #LWO, #GreatREset, #GreatResist, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God



