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7.30.22 GREAT RESIST! ELECTIONS upcoming, President Trump lawsuit, BORDER, recession & more! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
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[MIRROR] https://rumble.com/v1e2qdl-7.29.22-indictments-coming-ksh-exposes-more-dems-flipping-to-gop-war-rumors.html


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Into the Storm

Song by Ian Post <https://artlist.io/artist/161/>

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Jaxen with Bigtree, NSW Smalley analysis govt data. Risk of hospitalization dose dependent on number of mandated products. 37 x more likely to be hospitalized. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28607

Jenna Ellis: "Parents need to make sure that they are the ones that are taking control of their children's education and upbringing." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28577

Higher the % compliant the population, the more informative the hospitalization statistics become. Clear signal they do not protect against hospitalization and death. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28576

⚠️Watch Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts talking about net zero and digital IDs. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28570

Alix Mayer, was completely brain damaged and physically disabled from a vaccine. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28564

Putin on NWO: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28560

CNN goes to Wyoming to ask voters if they're gonna vote for Liz Cheney... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28558

None of you speak for anyone. Your fear will never be my problem. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28547

⚠️Delicious sustainable food. Thank you Bill Gates and WEF for caring about us. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28544

High school in 1962. No internet, no seed oils, no processed foods… https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28539

NJ Democrat Amy DeGise captured on video driving over Uber Eats cyclist without slowing down. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28529

MOBILE VOTING VAN

(WISCONSIN ELECTIONS) https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28523

Well Here Is A Rothschild, Soros, Kissinger & Brzezinski All Talking About It... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28517

Devin comments on the Grassley whistleblower report about the FBI attempting to discredit Hunter’s laptop. https://t.me/QWO17/35123

Lara Logan posted link to this video- California- Eyes Wide Open https://t.me/PepeMatter/1100




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