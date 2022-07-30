7.30.22 GREAT RESIST! ELECTIONS upcoming, President Trump lawsuit, BORDER, recession & more! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv
[MIRROR] https://rumble.com/v1e2qdl-7.29.22-indictments-coming-ksh-exposes-more-dems-flipping-to-gop-war-rumors.html
🍃 The hype about collagen is REAL! Try it Today! 🍃
http://healthwithawk.com/
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*You can listen to today's video in our audio podcast on The Patriot Light
https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
Music
Into the Storm
Song by Ian Post <https://artlist.io/artist/161/>
https://artlist.io/song/3061/into-the-storm?search=into-the-storm
Jaxen with Bigtree, NSW Smalley analysis govt data. Risk of hospitalization dose dependent on number of mandated products. 37 x more likely to be hospitalized. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28607
Jenna Ellis: "Parents need to make sure that they are the ones that are taking control of their children's education and upbringing." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28577
Higher the % compliant the population, the more informative the hospitalization statistics become. Clear signal they do not protect against hospitalization and death. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28576
⚠️Watch Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts talking about net zero and digital IDs. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28570
Alix Mayer, was completely brain damaged and physically disabled from a vaccine. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28564
Putin on NWO: https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28560
CNN goes to Wyoming to ask voters if they're gonna vote for Liz Cheney... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28558
None of you speak for anyone. Your fear will never be my problem. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28547
⚠️Delicious sustainable food. Thank you Bill Gates and WEF for caring about us. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28544
High school in 1962. No internet, no seed oils, no processed foods… https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28539
NJ Democrat Amy DeGise captured on video driving over Uber Eats cyclist without slowing down. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28529
MOBILE VOTING VAN
(WISCONSIN ELECTIONS) https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28523
Well Here Is A Rothschild, Soros, Kissinger & Brzezinski All Talking About It... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/28517
Devin comments on the Grassley whistleblower report about the FBI attempting to discredit Hunter’s laptop. https://t.me/QWO17/35123
Lara Logan posted link to this video- California- Eyes Wide Open https://t.me/PepeMatter/1100
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY
#AndWeKnow, #Vaccines, #BigTree, #JennaEllis, #Children, #Education, #LaraLogan, #California, #DevinNunes, #Grassley, #Rothschild, #Soros, #Putin, #Voting, #MobileVoting, #Wisconsin, #NJDems, #AmyDeGise, #NewJersey, #HighSchool, #1962, #Sustainable, #Food, #Gates, #WEF, #FakeFood, #Fear, #Wyoming, #ExposeCNN, #LizCheney, #Australia, #Globalism, #LiberalWorldOrder, #LWO, #GreatREset, #GreatResist, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God