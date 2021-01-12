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Final Broadcast? Big Tech cuts comms, Big Food cuts supply lines.
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242 views • January 12, 2021
Ice Age Farmer

Just as big tech is cutting our comms, big food is cutting our supply lines: siege warfare. We are witnessing a first battle in a much larger, protracted war on humanity -- and as with any war, ensuring our own food supply is an absolute priority. Start growing food and raising animals, that free humanity may have a chance! And yes, @IceAgeFarmer is banned from twitter (despite only speaking about food issues!). Find me on https://gab.com/iceagefarmer , https://t.me/iceagefarmer , and always at https://iceagefarmer.com.

I'll see you on the free platforms:
https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
https://odysee.com/iceagefarmer
https://iceagefarmer.com/

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/01/12/final-broadcast-big-tech-cuts-comms-big-food-cuts-supply-lines/

SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support


Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded

The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org


IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail

*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf

EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com

BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018


⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

___

LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
Keywords
big techchickensgardenbig foodfrancevirusindiaanimalsstarvationeggslocalseedsgrowsupply linescutsice age farmerlithuaniawoke pandemich5n8 bird flu
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